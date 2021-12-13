Truck carrying camels seized in Bihar

Police here on Monday claimed to have busted an animal trafficking racket with the seizure of a truck laden with camels, brought from Rajasthan for smuggling into Bangladesh. According to Araria District Magistrate Prasanth Kumar C H, 11 camels were cramped inside the truck and one of the humped animals was found dead.

He said the truck driver had tried to speed away after he was asked to stop by a police team close to the Araria RS outpost. When police personnel surrounded the truck from all sides, the driver fled.

Efforts were on to nab the driver and an FIR has been registered against the owner of the truck, whose details were being found with the help of the vehicle registration number.

Arrangements were being made for keeping the surviving camels in safe custody while a post mortem was being conducted upon the dead one, said the DM.

"Smuggling of camels from Rajasthan to Bangladesh has taken place in the past. Vehicles transporting these animals, illegally, often pass through the district en route to the neighbouring country", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)