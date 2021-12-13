Left Menu

Truck carrying camels seized in Bihar

Police here on Monday claimed to have busted an animal trafficking racket with the seizure of a truck laden with camels, brought from Rajasthan for smuggling into Bangladesh.

PTI | Araria | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:20 IST
Truck carrying camels seized in Bihar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police here on Monday claimed to have busted an animal trafficking racket with the seizure of a truck laden with camels, brought from Rajasthan for smuggling into Bangladesh. According to Araria District Magistrate Prasanth Kumar C H, 11 camels were cramped inside the truck and one of the humped animals was found dead.

He said the truck driver had tried to speed away after he was asked to stop by a police team close to the Araria RS outpost. When police personnel surrounded the truck from all sides, the driver fled.

Efforts were on to nab the driver and an FIR has been registered against the owner of the truck, whose details were being found with the help of the vehicle registration number.

Arrangements were being made for keeping the surviving camels in safe custody while a post mortem was being conducted upon the dead one, said the DM.

"Smuggling of camels from Rajasthan to Bangladesh has taken place in the past. Vehicles transporting these animals, illegally, often pass through the district en route to the neighbouring country", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021