Bangladesh Faces Catastrophic Measles Outbreak Amid Political and Health Crises

Bangladesh is grappling with its most severe measles outbreak on record, reporting 999 measles-related deaths amid overwhelmed hospitals. The surge in cases is compounded by political upheaval, which undermined vaccination efforts in 2024 and 2025, jeopardizing children's immunity across the nation.

The outbreak has resulted in over 166,000 suspected measles cases, with 19,835 confirmed infections, heightening the strain on the healthcare system already beleaguered by a rise in dengue cases. Experts attribute the crisis to missed vaccinations and vaccine shortages, urging increased immunization and public awareness to address the epidemic.

The situation highlights the broader challenge facing Bangladesh's health system as it confronts preventable diseases like measles and dengue, exacerbated by climate factors and urbanization. Health authorities and international organizations underscore the urgency of restoring routine vaccine schedules to safeguard children's health.