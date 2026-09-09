India and Bangladesh Strengthen Strategic Military Ties

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi emphasized India's strong military and strategic ties with Bangladesh during a meeting with Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam. Talks focused on joint training programs, disaster management, and regional security. Both nations aim to enhance defense cooperation and address shared challenges for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:33 IST
India and Bangladesh Strengthen Strategic Military Ties
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Defence Advisor, Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam (Photo/Bangladesh ISPR). Image Credit: ANI

During an important meeting on Wednesday, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi highlighted the crucial military and strategic relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka. The meeting, which took place at the Dhaka Cantonment's Armed Forces Division, was with Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, Defence Advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The discussions covered a range of bilateral defense and security cooperation topics. Joint training programs, which aim to improve professional standards of armed forces, and the mutual sharing of military experience and training were focal points. Disaster management, regional peace, and maritime security were also principal points of discussion.

The meeting also served as a platform for the Indian High Commissioner to commend Bangladesh's socio-economic initiatives and to assure India's commitment to enhancing defense ties. Both sides showed a shared determination to deepen military cooperation and strengthen coordination on regional and global security issues, emphasizing continued engagement and mutual support.

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