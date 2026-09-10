Scandal and Resignation: Saima Wazed's WHO Exit Amid Fraud Allegations
Saima Wazed, daughter of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, resigned from her position as WHO Southeast Asia head following allegations of fraud and forgery. The charges were linked to financial misconduct and misrepresentation of credentials. Wazed denied the accusations, stating her resignation was due to a loss of trust in WHO leadership.
Saima Wazed, the daughter of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, resigned from her role as the World Health Organization’s Southeast Asia head amidst ongoing fraud investigations by both WHO and Bangladeshi authorities. Wazed, who took office in early 2024, found herself embroiled in allegations of financial misconduct and falsifying academic credentials.
The accusations against Wazed included committing financial fraud related to a trip to China and illegally acquiring land in Bangladesh. Despite these allegations, which she denied, Wazed cited a loss of trust in WHO leadership and financial instability due to being placed on unpaid leave as reasons for her resignation.
The WHO has not commented further, though sources indicate plans to announce nominations to replace her. Regional directors, such as Wazed, hold significant sway in global health policy, shaping responses to health crises and ensuring WHO policies fit regional contexts.
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