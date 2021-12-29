Putin says Nord Stream 2 will reduce gas prices in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:05 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that households in Europe as well as in Ukraine, which has protested against the project, will see reduced gas prices once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is up and running.
Putin said that Nord Stream 2 is ready to start gas exports after the second stretch of the twin pipeline was filled with gas. The pipeline is waiting for regulatory approval from Germany and the European Union.
