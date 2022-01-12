U.S. judge rejects Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss sex abuse accuser's lawsuit
Reuters | New York | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge has rejected a bid by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was 17 and being trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan was made public on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Fauci says U.S. should consider air travel vaccine mandate as flights grounded
Fauci says U.S. should consider domestic flight vaccine mandate; more planes grounded
U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official
U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official
U.S. says supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote