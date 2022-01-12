Left Menu

U.S. judge rejects Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss sex abuse accuser's lawsuit

Reuters | New York | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:56 IST
A U.S. judge has rejected a bid by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was 17 and being trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan was made public on Wednesday.

