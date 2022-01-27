Czech prime minister says talks with Poland over coal mine dispute continue

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday the government had yet to reach agreement with Poland to end a lengthy dispute over the Polish open-pit coal mine Turow near the two countries' border. Talks between the central European allies fell apart last year, but they have been revived under a new Czech government that took office in December.

The dispute last year reached the European Union's top court, which ordered Poland to halt mining pending the case. The court has also ordered Poland to face a 500,000-euro ($564,000) daily fine for refusing to stop operations, which Warsaw has also refused to pay. Fiala, speaking after a government meeting that discussed a proposal following the latest round of talks, said two areas remained sticking points: the level of compensation and the length of any agreement.

"We are not in position to sign an agreement. The talks will continue. We will look for a solution, likely with the participation of prime ministers of both countries," he said. "We will continue to intensively negotiate. I am convinced it is important for both sides to reach agreement."

The Czech Republic has said Turow, a massive mine and electricity plant next to its border, was sucking up underground water from wells in nearby Czech villages and harming the environment, and it protested an extension of its lifespan until 2044. Warsaw says it needs the mine because of its energy and economic importance for the Polish region where it is a major employer.

In the talks, the Czechs have sought a longer-term agreement than two years proposed earlier by Poland. Draft agreements have also included up to 50 million euros in compensation for building a new water supply system for affected areas, although Polish media reports have said the amount could be lowered.

The agreement also will include environmental safeguards such as measures to reduce noise and dust pollution, as well as an underground barrier to stop water levels from dropping. ($1 = 0.8865 euro)

