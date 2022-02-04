Avaada Energy installed 1GW capacity last year

Left Menu

The capacity is spread across nine states in the country, a company statement said.It also said that last year, Avaada recorded an installation of 1 GW gigawatts, the largest among all renewable energy independent power producers IPPs in India.The feat was achieved amid COVID-induced challenges like supply chain disruptions in India and abroad, steep hike in raw material prices, workforce issues etc.On the back of sound performance, Avaada is targeting 5 GW installed capacity by December 2022 and 11 GW by 2025.The growth achieved in the last year is against all odds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:06 IST
Avaada Energy on Friday said it installed 1GW capacity last year, which is the largest among all the renewable energy independent power producers in India.

''Avaada Energy...has successfully commissioned 2.2 GW of utility-scale solar PV (photovoltaic) projects to date. The capacity is spread across nine states in the country,'' a company statement said.

It also said that last year, Avaada recorded an installation of 1 GW (gigawatts), the largest among all renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs) in India.

The feat was achieved amid COVID-induced challenges like supply chain disruptions in India and abroad, steep hike in raw material prices, workforce issues etc.

On the back of sound performance, Avaada is targeting 5 GW installed capacity by December 2022 and 11 GW by 2025.

''The growth achieved in the last year is against all odds. With an experienced and committed at the helm of affairs, we are confident we will continue to grow at a rapid pace and remain synonymous with renewable development in the country,'' Vineet Mittal, Chairman Avaada Group, said.

