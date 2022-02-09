Crystal Crop makes foray into retail biz

Agrochemicals firm Crystal Crop Protection Ltd (CCPL) on Tuesday made a foray into the retail space with its new company Saffire Crop Science, which will leverage technology to offer global standard products and services.

Saffire Crop Science provides a wide range of agrochemical products and services, allowing farmers to access them more efficiently, it said.

CCPL Managing Director Ankur Aggarwal said, ''We look at agriculture and farming as an area of opportunity that has yet to realise its potential. The group formed a new entity, Saffire, to create growth opportunities for all stakeholders.'' The new company will be backed by technology, enabled by partners, and powered by the Crystal Group, he said.

Currently, Saffire has a portfolio of over 50 products, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators and bio-stimulants.

Crystal Crop Protection has diversified into seeds, exports and agri-equipment businesses. The company has seven manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra.

