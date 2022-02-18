Rouble recovers past 76 vs dollar with Ukraine tension in focus

The rouble pared some overnight losses and recovered past 76 against the dollar on Friday as investors digested an intensive news flow from the Ukraine crisis amid peristent concerns in Western capitals that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

Russia has denied any plans to invade but its assets have been hammered by fears of a full-blown military conflict that would almost certainly trigger sweeping new Western sanctions against Moscow. At 0804 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 75.68, after slipping to 76.71 on Thursday. The Russian currency was at 74.26 before the latest round of sell-offs started a week ago.

"The dollar may end the week near the lower boundary of the 75-77 roubles range," Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note. The rouble gained 0.6% against the euro to 86.02 .

GEOPOLITICS IN FOCUS "The week ends as it began, awash in uncertainty on the geopolitical and economic fronts, suggesting caution and some bargain hunting will be at play," BCS Global markets said.

Russian markets took a hit on Thursday when U.S. President Joe Biden said that there was every indication that Russia planned to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it. But hopes of a diplomatic solution remain as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week, provided Russia does not invade Ukraine.

On Friday, pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine accused government forces of shelling a village, while Russian media reported more infantry and tank units were returning to their bases despite the Western warnings of an imminent invasion. The market will be watching a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko later in the day as the two countries, both sharing borders with Ukraine, hold joint military drills.

Tensions related to Ukraine helped oil prices climb to their highest levels since 2014, which should have a positive impact on Russia's budget and stocks. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $92.37 a barrel, hovering near its recent peak of $96.78.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.2% to 1,467.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 3,530.3 points. "Whether Russian equities can maintain the opening gains ahead of the weekend is an open question and is likely to be influenced by the news headlines," Alfa Bank said in a note.

