Gujarat: Nine-year-old bags three prestigious International painting awards

A nine-year-old boy from Vadodara has won three prestigious International painting competitions and has made India proud. Arvind, Gautam's father told ANI, "My son participated in a competition in the US in 2020 where his painting got the first place out of the 500 participants from 36 countries who had participated."

"In 2021, Gautam bagged a gold medal in Japan surpassing more than 6,000 contestants from 45 countries," he added. Arvind further added, "In another competition held in Japan in March 2021, Gautam participated and bagged a special prize leaving behind 70,000 children from 100 countries, which is a huge achievement for him."

Both Gautam's father and grandfather are art teachers and hence, he has got it from them, said Gautam's mother. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)