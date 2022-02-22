Iraq aims to shift investment priority from oil to gas sector, minister says
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:41 IST
Iraq aims to shift its investment priority from the oil sector to gas for the first time in the country's history, oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said on Tuesday at a gas exporters conference in Doha. This would allow Iraq to increase its production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and distillates, Abdul-Jabbar added.
