Iraq aims to shift investment priority from oil to gas sector, minister says

Iraq aims to shift its investment priority from the oil sector to gas for the first time in the country's history, oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said on Tuesday at a gas exporters conference in Doha. This would allow Iraq to increase its production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and distillates, Abdul-Jabbar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)