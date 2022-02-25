Mexican tortilla-maker Gruma halts operations at Ukraine plant - media

Mexican tortilla-maker Gruma has suspended operations at its plant in Ukraine, Mexican media reported on Thursday, after a Russian invasion of the country halted commercial shipping. Gruma, which produces dough and tortillas from corn and flour at 75 plants worldwide, halted production at the Ukraine facility due to the closure of the Odessa port, news outlets Milenio and El Financiero reported, citing the company.

Gruma representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The website for Altera Azteca Milling Ukraine, a Gruma subsidiary, lists the plant in the central city of Cherkassy, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the capital of Kyiv. The business calls itself the country's largest producer of corn grits and flour.

Ukraine's military suspended commercial shipping at its ports after Russian forces invaded the country, stoking fear of supply disruption from leading grain and oilseeds exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)