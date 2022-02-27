Images show Russian forces near Ukrainian hydroelectric power plant -Maxar
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 01:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
Satellite imagery taken on Saturday showed Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, at and near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, a private U.S. company said.
The images, released by Maxar Technologies, showed trucks on the dam for the hydroelectric plant as well as others parked on a road. Nova Kakhovka is in southern Ukraine.
The images released by Maxar, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Maxar
- Ukraine
- Maxar Technologies
- Dnieper River
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months
Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
Canadian judge grants order to stop protesters blocking U.S. border bridge
New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'