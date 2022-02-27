Left Menu

Algeria ready to support European gas partners in case of a "difficult situation" - Sonatrach

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 19:23 IST
Algeria ready to support European gas partners in case of a "difficult situation" - Sonatrach

Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach will remain a "reliable supplier" of natural gas to Europe and is ready to support its partners in the continent in case of a "difficult situation", company CEO Toufik Hakkar said on Sunday. "Additional gas supply, however, depends on the availability of excess volumes," Hakkar said, according to the state news agency APS, in comments referring to fear of supply disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Algeria sends gas to Europe through pipelines across the Mediterranean and on liquefied natural gas tanker vessels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022