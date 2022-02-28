Left Menu

Govt promoting setting up FPOs to boost income of small farmers: Tomar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:55 IST
Govt promoting setting up FPOs to boost income of small farmers: Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said the government will promote setting up of more Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the country as part of its efforts to increase income of small and marginal farmers.

Addressing a conference organised by CII-NCDEX FPO summit, he said the government has already started a scheme to set up 10,000 FPOs with an outlay of Rs 6,865 crore and the programme is being implemented at a fast pace.

Tomar said the programme of setting up FPOs is very effective in ensuring progress of small and marginal farmers.

Nearly 86 per cent of farmers are small and marginal with average land holdings of less than 1.1 hectare.

Tomar said the government is making efforts to make Indian agriculture profitable and bring prosperity to farmers.

To boost farmers' income, he said the government is trying to ensure availability of easy finances, market linkages and elimination of middlemen in agri marketing.

The minister said the government is also promoting use of technology in agri sector, crop diversification and encouraging farmers to grow high value crops of global quality standards.

With an aim to raise investment in the agriculture sector, Tomar highlighted that the government has increased agriculture credit target to around Rs 18 lakh crore from Rs 6-7 lakh crore in 2014.

The government has also launched PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 1.82 lakh crore has been transferred directly into bank accounts of around 11 crore farmers, he mentioned.

Noting that the government has launched Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund, Tomar said FPOs could also avail finance from this fund.

''There is a need to expand FPOs as the number of small and marginal farmers are high in our country,'' Tomar said.

FPOs can help farmers in reducing cost through bulk purchases of inputs, collective use of modern farm equipment and marketing of farm produces.

They can play an important role in increasing farmers' income, the minister said.

Therefore, Tomar said the government intends to expand FPO programme.

Stating that the efforts of all stakeholders are yielding results, Tomar said India is either first or second in production of almost all crops.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the performance of agriculture sector has been very good in terms of record foodgrains production and healthy exports.

He complimented CII and others for conducting a study on FPOs, which has pointed out certain gaps in setting up of FPOs.

Tomar assured that the government will consider suggestions of the industry to further improve the functioning of FPOs.

The government has approved and launched a central sector scheme for "Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs" till 2027-28.

Under the scheme, the formation and promotion of FPOs is based on produce cluster area approach and specialised commodity-based approach.

While adopting cluster-based approach, formation of FPOs will be focussed on 'One District One Product' for development of product specialisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022