Airbnb to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

Home rental company Airbnb Inc said on Monday its non-profit arm Airbnb.org would offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. Chief Executive Brian Officer Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, the chairman of Airbnb.org, have sent https://news.airbnb.com/help-ukraine letters to leaders of Poland, Romania, Germany, and Hungary offering help to house the refugees. The countries share borders with Ukraine.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the European Union so far after Russia's invasion of the country, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, senior EU and French officials have said. Airbnb.org, which provides temporary stays for people during a crisis, will work closely with governments to help address needs in each country including by providing longer-term stays.

The stays will be funded by Airbnb, donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, and hosts of Airbnb.org.

