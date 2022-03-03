U.S. looking at cutting its consumption of Russian oil -White House official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 06:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 06:22 IST
The Biden administration is considering ways to reduce U.S. consumption of Russian oil to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, White House Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh said on Wednesday.
"We are looking at ways to cut U.S. consumption of Russian oil while still maintaining the global supply of energy," Singh told CNN in an interview.
