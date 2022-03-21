Left Menu

Focus on R&D to cut import of vaccines, feed additives: Govt tells poultry industry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@drsanjeevbalyan)
Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Monday asked the poultry industry to focus on research for reducing import dependence on vaccines and feed additives.

Addressing a CII conference, Balyan recommended the reconstitution of the poultry advisory committee for connecting all stakeholders.

He also urged the industry to focus on integration of small farmers for a vibrant and sustainable poultry sector, CII said in a statement.

Balyan asked the industry to focus on R&D towards offsetting import dependence for vaccines and feed additives.

The Union Budget (2022-23) has allocated Rs 6,407 crore for the ministry, which is an increase of 44 per cent from the 2021-22 allocation.

Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, said the industry needs to come up with effective and sustainable solutions towards making our products competitive such that we not only meet protein requirements in India but also export to the world.

The focus also needs to be given on availability of quality feed at affordable prices towards creating an economically viable and sustainable poultry industry, he added.

To identify key growth drivers and suggest a road map for an economically viable and sustainable poultry sector, the CII organised the National Conference on Poultry & Poultry Products.

Poultry is one of the fastest growing segments of the agricultural sector in India today, with production of eggs and broilers rising at a rate of 8 to 10 per cent per annum, the statement said.

As a result, India is now the world's fifth largest egg producer and the eighteenth largest producer of broilers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

