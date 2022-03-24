Left Menu

Germany unveils fuel subsidies, discounts public transport

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:26 IST
Germany unveils fuel subsidies, discounts public transport
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Germany government on Thursday announced a package of measures to help cushion the blow of high energy prices for consumers, with fuel subsidies, discounted public transport, tax benefits and additional support for the poorest.

Senior lawmakers unveiled the measures after lengthy haggling between the three parties that make up the centre-left governing coalition.

Rising energy costs due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia have caused significant price pain for companies and consumers across Europe in recent months.

The measures included temporary tax cuts on gasoline, a one-off 300-euro (USD330) payment to all taxpayers, 100 euros for each child and a further 100 euros for people on benefits.

A special 90-day ticket to use public transport in Germany will be made available for 9 euros (USD9.90), lawmakers said.

The government also agreed to launch a large-scale programme to replace old gas and oil furnaces with electricity-powered heat pumps.

Ricarda Lang, co-leader of the Green party that's part of the government, called the measures an “independence on energy policy”.

The environmental group Germanwatch welcomed the measures but urged the government to swiftly approve a plan that would see all citizens receive “climate money” funded from carbon taxes on emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022