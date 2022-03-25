Electricity consumers in Delhi increased to 63.87 lakh in 2020-21: Economic survey

Electricity consumers in the national capital increased to 63.87 lakh in 2020-21 but the peak demand and energy consumption failed to pick up due to the Covid pandemic, according to the 2021-22 economic survey.

The survey report for the city was tabled in the Delhi assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi Transco Limited met a peak power demand of 6,314 MW in 2020-21, a significant decline from 7,409 MW in 2019-20. The energy consumption declined to 29,534 mega unit in 2020-21 from 33,082 mega unit in 2019-20, it said.

The report also said that during the period 2011-12 to 2020-21, the number of electricity consumers increased from 43.01 lakh to 63.87 lakh. The number of consumers in 2019-20 stood at 61.98 lakh.

The peak demand increased from 5,028 MW in 2011-12 to 7,409 in 2019-20. Energy consumption recorded an average annual growth of about 3.27 per cent for 2011-12 to 2019-20, it said.

''... However, peak demand and energy consumption could not pick up in 2020-21 due to the Covid pandemic,'' the report noted.

On the Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses (ATCL), it said that after reforms in the power sector, the loss in Delhi has reduced significantly from 52 per cent in the pre-reform era in 2002 (before July 2002) to 6.92 per cent in 2020.

The ATCL is the difference between energy units put into the system and the units for which the payment is collected. It is the actual measure of overall efficiency of the distribution business as it measures both technical as well as commercial losses. The survey also said that three waste-to-energy (WTE) plants at Timarpur-Okhla (20 MW), Ghazipur (12 MW) and Narela-Bawana (24 MW) with a total capacity of 56 MW are in operation. Setting up of WTE plants at Bhalswa (15 MW) and Tehkhand (25 MW) and 8 MW expansion of existing WTE plant at Ghazipur has also been planned, it said. The grid connected solar projects have contributed nearly 223.601 MW of power in Delhi till December, 2021. The total installed capacity of renewable energy (solar and WTE) is 279.601 MW as on December 31, 2021, the report said.

