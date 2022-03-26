Exxon says aggressively working through options to execute Russian exit
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:50 IST
Exxon's Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said on Saturday the company was working through the options of how to exit their Russian venture.
"We are working through these options now, aggressively working through these options," he told Reuters in Qatar on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.
Chapman said there was no set timeline for the process.
