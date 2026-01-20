Diplomatic Waves: Russia Demands Release of Seized Oil Tanker Crew

In a prominent diplomatic move on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United States to release Russian crew members detained upon the seizure of a Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the Atlantic Ocean earlier this month.

According to Lavrov, the crew of the tanker, named Marinera, included citizens from multiple nations: Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and India. The seizure occurred near Iceland on January 7, as part of a U.S. operation aimed at preventing oil exports from Venezuela.

Moscow is now pressing Washington for the immediate release of the crew, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding oil trade sanctions and international maritime operations.

