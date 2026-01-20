Left Menu

Diplomatic Waves: Russia Demands Release of Seized Oil Tanker Crew

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called on the U.S. to release Russian crew members from a Venezuela-linked oil tanker seized by U.S. forces earlier this month in the Atlantic. The incident involved a multinational crew, detained in efforts to curb Venezuela oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:42 IST
Diplomatic Waves: Russia Demands Release of Seized Oil Tanker Crew
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a prominent diplomatic move on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United States to release Russian crew members detained upon the seizure of a Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the Atlantic Ocean earlier this month.

According to Lavrov, the crew of the tanker, named Marinera, included citizens from multiple nations: Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and India. The seizure occurred near Iceland on January 7, as part of a U.S. operation aimed at preventing oil exports from Venezuela.

Moscow is now pressing Washington for the immediate release of the crew, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding oil trade sanctions and international maritime operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

 Indonesia
2
Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

 Global
3
Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

 South Sudan
4
Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026