Left Menu

Raj govt taking steps for welfare of farmers: Gehlot

The Rajasthan government has not only talked about farmers interest but has also taken steps for their welfare, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.Gehlot mentioned that Rajasthan was the first state in the country to announce a separate budget for agriculture.Presenting a separate agriculture budget this year, the government has made a provision of about Rs 79,000 crore for this sector.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:50 IST
Raj govt taking steps for welfare of farmers: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has not only talked about farmers' interest but has also taken steps for their welfare, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

Gehlot mentioned that Rajasthan was the first state in the country to announce a separate budget for agriculture.

Presenting a separate agriculture budget this year, the government has made a provision of about Rs 79,000 crore for this sector. Steps are being taken to bring more happiness in the lives of farmers and help them in fetching fair prices for their produce.

Gehlot was addressing the inaugural program of the three-day Hi-Tech Agri Expo-2022 (Agriculture Fair) at Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University, Jobner on Monday.

''We have not only talked about the interest of farmers but have taken steps in this direction. Our decisions taken in the last three years show that our government is making dedicated efforts for the welfare of farmers,'' Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said that it should be the effort of agricultural universities that the benefits of research work being done there should reach the farmers'.

He said that everyone has to think about how to save every drop of water on the roofs of the house along with the farms.

In view of the problems being faced by the road passing through the Jobner Agricultural University, Gehlot announced to build a bypass of 5 to 7 km costing about Rs 46 crore.

He said that in the last three years, the state government has not kept any shortfall in meeting the demands of MLAs and public representatives.

The chief minister said that work is being done to strengthen the infrastructure in the state.

The state government has provided 20,000 crore agricultural loans to the farmers without interest. He said that a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per month is being given to the farmers in the electricity bills. Due to this, the electricity bill of about five and a half lakh farmers has become zero.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022