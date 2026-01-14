Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Criticizes SEC Over Canvassing Rule Change

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray criticized the State Election Commission for allowing door-to-door canvassing in upcoming civic polls, accusing it of favoring the ruling Mahayuti. He questioned the introduction of Printing Auxiliary Display Units (PADU) without informing stakeholders, claiming rule changes were made to advantage the government.

Raj Thackeray
Raj Thackeray, leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, strongly criticized the State Election Commission (SEC) for its decision allowing door-to-door canvassing after official campaigning ended for the impending civic elections. Thackeray accused the SEC of aiding the ruling Mahayuti coalition to sway the polls in its favor.

Thackeray expressed concerns about the SEC's introduction of the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) in the elections without prior notification to involved parties. He claimed these last-minute changes favored the government, questioning why such an allowance for door-to-door campaigning was absent in previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also alleged the SEC had unjustly favored ruling entities like BJP and NCP by permitting monetary distribution. Meanwhile, the SEC justified continued voter visits, citing a dated order. MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were urged to stay vigilant as PADU implementation remains under scrutiny ahead of the January 15 polls.

