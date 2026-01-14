Left Menu

Rajasthan's Electoral Conundrum: Allegations of Voter Deletion Plot

Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra has alleged a conspiracy to delete Congress-leaning voters from electoral rolls. He claims that a pen drive with constituency-wise data was circulated from the Chief Minister's Residence after Amit Shah's visit, prompting Congress to counteract this alleged voter manipulation.

Updated: 14-01-2026 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling accusation, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has claimed a conspiracy targeting Congress-leaning voters by distributing constituency-specific data from the Chief Minister's Residence. The move aims to delete thousands of such voters in each assembly area.

Dotasra attributed this alleged plot to the aftermath of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent Jaipur visit, urging vigilance among party members to counteract what he described as a 'large-scale conspiracy' orchestrated by the Modi government and the BJP.

The Congress leader highlighted the circulation of the sensitive data to BJP leaders and raised concerns ahead of the final deadline for objections under the Special Intensive Revision. Congress has vowed to safeguard democratic institutions and closely monitor the ongoing voter revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

