Rajasthan's Electoral Conundrum: Allegations of Voter Deletion Plot
Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra has alleged a conspiracy to delete Congress-leaning voters from electoral rolls. He claims that a pen drive with constituency-wise data was circulated from the Chief Minister's Residence after Amit Shah's visit, prompting Congress to counteract this alleged voter manipulation.
- Country:
- India
In a startling accusation, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has claimed a conspiracy targeting Congress-leaning voters by distributing constituency-specific data from the Chief Minister's Residence. The move aims to delete thousands of such voters in each assembly area.
Dotasra attributed this alleged plot to the aftermath of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent Jaipur visit, urging vigilance among party members to counteract what he described as a 'large-scale conspiracy' orchestrated by the Modi government and the BJP.
The Congress leader highlighted the circulation of the sensitive data to BJP leaders and raised concerns ahead of the final deadline for objections under the Special Intensive Revision. Congress has vowed to safeguard democratic institutions and closely monitor the ongoing voter revision process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Soars High: Kite Flying and Community Engagement in Naranpura
Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructure, Heritage and Youth-Led Growth
Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of India’s Second BSL-4 Bio-Containment Facility in Gandhinagar
Amit Shah Calls for Action Against Antimicrobial Resistance with India's New BSL-4 Lab
AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls