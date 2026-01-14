Rajasthan's Electoral Conundrum: Allegations of Voter Deletion Plot

In a startling accusation, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has claimed a conspiracy targeting Congress-leaning voters by distributing constituency-specific data from the Chief Minister's Residence. The move aims to delete thousands of such voters in each assembly area.

Dotasra attributed this alleged plot to the aftermath of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent Jaipur visit, urging vigilance among party members to counteract what he described as a 'large-scale conspiracy' orchestrated by the Modi government and the BJP.

The Congress leader highlighted the circulation of the sensitive data to BJP leaders and raised concerns ahead of the final deadline for objections under the Special Intensive Revision. Congress has vowed to safeguard democratic institutions and closely monitor the ongoing voter revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)