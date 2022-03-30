Kremlin welcomes written Ukrainian demands, but no sign of breakthrough
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:34 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed the fact that Kyiv has set out its demands for an end to the conflict in Ukraine in written form, but said there was no sign of a breakthrough yet.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not noticed anything really promising or that looked like a breakthrough and said there was a long period of work ahead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kevin Liffey
- Kremlin
- Kyiv
- Ukraine
- Dmitry Peskov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine-Russia talks to continue Tuesday - Zelenskiy
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Aircraft leasing arm of Japan's SMFG says to terminate 35 Russian leases
US adds 11 members of Russia's Defense Enterprise to sanctions list
Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news