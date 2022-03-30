Kremlin welcomes written Ukrainian demands, but no sign of breakthrough

The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed the fact that Kyiv has set out its demands for an end to the conflict in Ukraine in written form, but said there was no sign of a breakthrough yet.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not noticed anything really promising or that looked like a breakthrough and said there was a long period of work ahead.

