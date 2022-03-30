Left Menu

Kremlin welcomes written Ukrainian demands, but no sign of breakthrough

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:34 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed the fact that Kyiv has set out its demands for an end to the conflict in Ukraine in written form, but said there was no sign of a breakthrough yet.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not noticed anything really promising or that looked like a breakthrough and said there was a long period of work ahead.

