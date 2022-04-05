Left Menu

EKI Energy arm begins production of fuel-efficient cooking stoves at Nashik plant

The stove is about 30 more efficient than traditional mudthree-stone fire cook stoves, enabling a 45-55 reduction in the consumption of firewood as fuel, it said.The EKIESLs green cooking initiative is a community development programme launched in 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:22 IST
EKI Energy arm begins production of fuel-efficient cooking stoves at Nashik plant
Climate change solutions provider EKI Energy Services on Tuesday said that its associate GHG Reduction Technologies has started operation at its Nashik plant to manufacture fuel-efficient cooking stoves.

Branded as 'Agneeka', the improved cook stoves (ICS) will enable rural households across the globe to switch to an efficient cooking solution. The stoves will be manufactured and deployed in a phased manner starting with villages in India, EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKIESL) said in a statement.

EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKIESL) announced that its associate GHG Reduction Technologies Pvt Ltd, which was established earlier this year, has commenced operations of its Nashik plant for the manufacturing of ICS, the statement said.

EKIESL said that it will soon start exporting the cooking stoves to other countries for homes in remote locations that are still dependent on traditional mud/three-stone fire stoves.

The Nashik plant has the capacity to manufacture up to 3 million cooking stoves per year, and the company aims to double the production by the end of the current financial year. The plant will also offer employment opportunities to 500-plus people, 150 of which will be directly employed at the state-of-the-art plant built over 9,000 square feet, it said.

''..With this we will also offer numerous employment opportunities enabling more people to improve their lives,'' Pankaj Pandey, head – community-based Projects, EKIESL, was quoted as having said in the statement.

The company claims that its each improved cook stove helps prevent up to 4000kg of CO2 emissions per year. The stove is about 30% more efficient than traditional mud/three-stone fire cook stoves, enabling a 45-55% reduction in the consumption of firewood as fuel, it said.

The EKIESL's green cooking initiative is a community development programme launched in 2018. The project also aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN with its added benefits of reduction of deforestation, cutting environmental pollution, biodiversity conservation, ensuring health benefits to villagers and employment generation, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

