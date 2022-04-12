Left Menu

Quad has emerged as powerful force of global good: Jaishankar

Ahead of the Quad in-person leadership summit in Japan next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States has emerged as a powerful force of global good.Jaishankar told reporters that challenges in the Indo-Pacific were a particular focus of the discussions during the India US 22 ministerial that were held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.We appreciate the attention and energy devoted by the United States to the Quad.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 06:29 IST
Quad has emerged as powerful force of global good: Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • United States

Ahead of the Quad in-person leadership summit in Japan next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States has emerged as a powerful force of global good.

Jaishankar told reporters that challenges in the Indo-Pacific were a particular focus of the discussions during the India US 2+2 ministerial that were held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

''We appreciate the attention and energy devoted by the United States to the Quad. Its elevation and intensification in the last year benefits the entire Indo-Pacific,'' he said.

''Indeed, the Quad has emerged as a powerful force of global good,'' Jaishankar said.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden indicated that the next Quad summit would be held in Japan on May 24.

The White House Press Secretary, however, refrained from disclosing a precise date.

''The President is looking forward to going to Asia at some point, but I don't have any more details at this point in time. Clearly, he's excited since he talked about it today,'' Psaki said in response to a question during her daily news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022