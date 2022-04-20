Left Menu

Govt support, investments needed to support innovation in traditional medicine: WHO chief

He called for innovators, industry and government to develop traditional medicine in a sustainable, environmentally sensitive and equitable manner. When bringing traditional medicines into markets, we must ensure that the communities who had nurtured it and passed on this knowledge also benefit from their development, said Ghebreyesus in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-04-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 11:59 IST
Govt support, investments needed to support innovation in traditional medicine: WHO chief
WHO Director-General Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that long-term strategic investments along with government support are crucial for fostering innovation in the field of traditional medicine.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat.

''Long term strategic investments along with government commitment are needed to support the innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular,'' said the WHO DG. He called for ''innovators, industry and government to develop traditional medicine in a sustainable, environmentally sensitive and equitable manner''. ''When bringing traditional medicines into markets, we must ensure that the communities who had nurtured it and passed on this knowledge also benefit from their development,'' said Ghebreyesus in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022