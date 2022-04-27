Left Menu

Renault to transfer Avtovaz stake to Moscow government -Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 02:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 02:18 IST
Renault to transfer Avtovaz stake to Moscow government -Interfax
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Renault SA will transfer its 68% stake in Russian carmaker Avtovaz AO to the Moscow government for a nominal sum but can buy the stake back, Interfax cited Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Tuesday.

Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, said last month it would suspend operations at its plant in Moscow amid mounting pressure over its continued presence there since the country invaded Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022