Left Menu

Eastbound Gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline continue to rise

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 13,191,391 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0700 GMT, up from 12,742,545 kWh/h at midnight, the data showed. Russian energy producer Gazprom on Wednesday said it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles, in the Kremlin's toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:43 IST
Eastbound Gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline continue to rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland continued to rise on Thursday morning after Russia stopped supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed. Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 13,191,391 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0700 GMT, up from 12,742,545 kWh/h at midnight, the data showed.

Russian energy producer Gazprom on Wednesday said it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles, in the Kremlin's toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West. Gazprom Continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday in line with European consumers' requests, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed.

Nominations for Russian gas for Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 599,036-megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Thursday, down from 601,288 MWh on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed. Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 72,166,427kWh/h on Thursday morning, in line with nominations and little changed from the previous 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022