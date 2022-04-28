EU says Poland and Bulgaria stuck to original payment method for Russian gas
28-04-2022
Poland and Bulgaria both used their existing method to pay for Russian gas before Moscow cut their gas supplies on Wednesday, and the countries did not comply with Moscow's proposed mechanism to pay in roubles, a senior European Union official said on Thursday.
"According to our information, both have stuck to the original form of payment," the official told a news briefing.
