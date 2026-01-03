BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query
The BJP accused Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh of evading media questions regarding atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh, labeling it as evidence of Congress's disregard for Hindus. The leaders had announced a national campaign to demand the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh avoided responding to media inquiries about atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The BJP claims this is evidence of the Congress party's disrespect and animosity towards Hindus.
At a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Venugopal and Ramesh unveiled the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram,' a nationwide movement from January 10 to February 25, demanding the repeal of the VB G-RAM-G Act and the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, emphasizing the right to work and panchayat authority.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi remarked that the Congress leaders' failure to respond to the question showed a pattern of contempt and animosity towards Hindus, contrasting their attitude with Congress's perceived sympathy for regions like Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.
Escalating Violence: Hindu Minority Targeted in Bangladesh
Karnataka CM Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Over Controversial VB-G RAM G Act
Man Beaten on False Suspicions of Being Bangladeshi in Bihar
BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad: Board secretary Devajit Saikia to PTI.