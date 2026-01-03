Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query

The BJP accused Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh of evading media questions regarding atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh, labeling it as evidence of Congress's disregard for Hindus. The leaders had announced a national campaign to demand the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:44 IST
BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh avoided responding to media inquiries about atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The BJP claims this is evidence of the Congress party's disrespect and animosity towards Hindus.

At a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Venugopal and Ramesh unveiled the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram,' a nationwide movement from January 10 to February 25, demanding the repeal of the VB G-RAM-G Act and the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, emphasizing the right to work and panchayat authority.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi remarked that the Congress leaders' failure to respond to the question showed a pattern of contempt and animosity towards Hindus, contrasting their attitude with Congress's perceived sympathy for regions like Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.

BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maha...

 India
2
Political Clash in Ballari Escalates: Analyzing the Aftermath

Political Clash in Ballari Escalates: Analyzing the Aftermath

 India
3
Captured in Controversy: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro

Captured in Controversy: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro

 Venezuela
4
Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026