BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh avoided responding to media inquiries about atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The BJP claims this is evidence of the Congress party's disrespect and animosity towards Hindus.

At a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Venugopal and Ramesh unveiled the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram,' a nationwide movement from January 10 to February 25, demanding the repeal of the VB G-RAM-G Act and the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, emphasizing the right to work and panchayat authority.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi remarked that the Congress leaders' failure to respond to the question showed a pattern of contempt and animosity towards Hindus, contrasting their attitude with Congress's perceived sympathy for regions like Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)