Union Minister Hardeep Puri visits Ferozepur

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday visited this border district to take stock of the development works done under 'aspirational district programme'- the scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018 to transform 112 under-developed and backwards districts in the country. Puri visited the anganwadi centre in Satiyewala village in Ghallkhurd block where he interacted with the anganwadi workers and spent some time with the children. He met the department officials and asked about the functioning of the anganwadi centre.

He also asked them what diet was being provided to the pregnant women under the nutrition campaign.

Later, the Union Minister interacted with the officials to discuss how the Centre's fund is being utilised for various development works in the district under the programme. He instructed them to expedite the pending works in a timely manner so that the ranking of the district does not get affected.

Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh informed Puri about the performance of the district in various sectors such as education, health, and agriculture. She said the performance of the district has improved. She also informed him about some of the ongoing projects in the district such as renovation of civil hospital, modernisation of anganwadi centres, and procurement of medical equipment.

