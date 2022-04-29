Left Menu

JSP’s TMT rebar mill inaugurated in Odisha’s Angul

PTI | Angul | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:32 IST
Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh inaugurated the TMT rebar mill of the Jindal Steel at its integrated complex in Odisha's Angul district on Thursday.

The facility of 1.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) is one of the world's largest and the most-modern rebar mill, according to a statement by Jindal Steel and Power (JSP).

''India has become the second-largest steel producer in the world, leaving behind major economies,'' Singh said after the inauguration.

''The maximum amount of steel has been produced from Odisha,'' the Union minister said.

Singh appreciated JSP's plan to expand the capacity of the 6 MTPA plant to 25.2 MTPA.

''By 2030, about 10 per cent of India's steel will be produced from Angul by JSP,'' he added.

In addition to producing high-quality TMT rebars of different specifications for quality infrastructure building, the rebar mill will generate lakhs of indirect employment, JSP chairperson Naveen Jindal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

