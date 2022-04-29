Overseas maritime agencies undergo Coast Guard training in TN on oil spill control

Delegates from maritime agencies of various countries underwent training on oil spill response techniques and shoreline clean-up as part of oil spill pollution control course, the Coast Guard said on Friday.

The Coast Guard conducted the two-week long course on oil pollution preparedness, response and cooperation technique, shoreline clean-up methods and air surveillance for 42 delegates from Iran, Thailand, Comoros, Mauritius, Myanmar, Kenya, Oman, South Africa, Vietnam, Nigeria among others.

''The course commenced on April 18 and the participants were subjected to both theoretical and practical aspects of oil spill response techniques, live demo of response methods, shoreline clean-up and air surveillance procedures,'' an official release said.

Commander Coast Guard Region (East), Inspector General A P Badola, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function on Friday, congratulated the participants for successful completion of the course and urged them to use the knowledge gained for protection of maritime environment.

