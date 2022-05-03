Left Menu

Russian retailers in talks to import goods via Kazakhstan -report

Working through intermediary companies in Kazakhstan could in theory allow Russian retailers to resolve some issues caused by sanctions, such as making payments in foreign currency. Yerkebulan Orazalin, head of the entrepreneurship and investment department at the mayor's office of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, said Magnit and Lenta were looking in particular at goods whose supply directly to Russia has been restricted, Kazakh news website Tengrinews.kz reported.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 15:37 IST
