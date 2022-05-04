Left Menu

Case against woman, 2 sons for demanding Rs 2 cr from Thane cow shelter trustee

They allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from the cow shelter trustee to allow him to run the facility, an official from Vitthalwadi police station said.The accused also got the facilitys water supply disconnected in December last year.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-05-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 10:01 IST
Police have registered an offence against a woman and her two sons for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore from a cow shelter trustee to allow him to run the facility here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The facility, located in Ulhasnagar township of Thane, has over 250 cows. The chief of its trust died in November 2017, the trustee said in his police complaint.

The accused allegedly wanted to grab a nearby piece of land owned by the cow shelter management. They allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from the cow shelter trustee to allow him to run the facility, an official from Vitthalwadi police station said.

The accused also got the facility's water supply disconnected in December last year. Following the trustee's complaint, a local court last month directed the police to register an offence against threee persons and to conduct a thorough probe into the case.

After the court's directives, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the three accused under various sections related to extortion and threats, the official said.

