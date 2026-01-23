Historic Harmony: Basant Panchami and Community Coexistence
The Basant Panchami puja commenced at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar amid tight security. The Supreme Court's time-sharing formula allowed both Hindu and Muslim communities to worship peacefully. Devotees adorned the site, and security measures were heightened with 8,000 personnel deployed to maintain order.
The annual Basant Panchami puja unfolded peacefully on Friday at the contentious Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque site in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.
A Supreme Court ruling ensured harmony by segmenting prayer times for Hindu and Muslim communities. Both groups adhered to the schedule, while security forces rigorously monitored the event.
The mosque was festively adorned with saffron decorations and flowers as devotees performed traditional rites under the watchful eye of over 8,000 security personnel. Authorities employed drones and CCTV to manage the event, preventing any untoward incidents.
