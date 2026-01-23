Left Menu

Historic Harmony: Basant Panchami and Community Coexistence

The Basant Panchami puja commenced at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar amid tight security. The Supreme Court's time-sharing formula allowed both Hindu and Muslim communities to worship peacefully. Devotees adorned the site, and security measures were heightened with 8,000 personnel deployed to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 23-01-2026 08:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 08:20 IST
Historic Harmony: Basant Panchami and Community Coexistence
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Basant Panchami puja unfolded peacefully on Friday at the contentious Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque site in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

A Supreme Court ruling ensured harmony by segmenting prayer times for Hindu and Muslim communities. Both groups adhered to the schedule, while security forces rigorously monitored the event.

The mosque was festively adorned with saffron decorations and flowers as devotees performed traditional rites under the watchful eye of over 8,000 security personnel. Authorities employed drones and CCTV to manage the event, preventing any untoward incidents.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

 Global
2
Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

 India
3
Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

 Global
4
The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026