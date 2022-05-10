Left Menu

South Africa still discussing $8.5 bln climate fund with rich nations

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:01 IST
South Africa still discussing $8.5 bln climate fund with rich nations
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's government is still discussing details of a $8.5 billion fund offered by rich western nations last year to help the country shift away from coal, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The United States, Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union pledged a total of $8.5 billion during COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, last November, to help South Africa, the world's 12th biggest emitter of climate-warming gases and a major coal producer and user, to shift away from the fossil fuel. "A joint negotiations team has been established between South Africa and the partner group of countries to discuss an investment plan and financing modalities as reflected in the political declaration," Maesela Kekana, South Africa's chief negotiator at COP26, told lawmakers during a virtual briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022