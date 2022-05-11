Left Menu

22-year-old stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, internet services suspended

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in the Kotwali Police Station area of Bhilwara on Tuesday night, said police.

ANI | Bhilwara (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 10:11 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in the Kotwali Police Station area of Bhilwara on Tuesday night, said police. In the wake of tensions in the area, the internet services have been suspended till 6 am on Thursday.

"Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May," said Ashish Modi, Bhilwara District Collector Meanwhile, the police also registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

The police forces have been deployed in the area to beef up the security. Further investigation is underway.

Last week, two persons were attacked by unidentified people and their bike was set on fire. The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night. Rajasthan has been witnessing various incidents of violence over the past two months.

Tension gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured. In Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year, while a 300-year-old temple was allegedly demolished using a bulldozer in Alwar's Rajgarh.

