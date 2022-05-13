Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:09 IST
Hyundai Motor India receives awards from FIEO-SR
The awards were presented to senior officials of the Korean car maker by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the FIEO, Southern Region Export Excellence Awards held in Chennai recently.

''It is a great moment for the entire HMIL family to have been accorded with two most prestigious awards. I am truly overwhelmed with the recognition, it acknowledges HMILs commitment to the Indian market...'', HMIL Director-Production, Ganesh Mani said in a release issued on Friday.

''Since inception, Hyundai has been consistently producing the innovative and superior technology products for the world markets and new age Indian customers'', he said.

Hyundai ships to 88 countries and in early 2020, it surpassed the three million export milestone, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

