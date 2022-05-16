Committee to select five prominent markets for redevelopment in Delhi

A committee formed by the Delhi government will select five prominent markets for redevelopment as per the announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23, officials said on Monday.

The eight-member committee will submit its report by May 20, they said.

The committee will comprise representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), PWD, and Delhi Jal Board besides two traders' association representatives. It will be headed by the chief project manager of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), the officials said.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and one of the members of the committee, said the panel will have its first meeting on May 17.

Earlier, the Delhi government had invited applications from various market associations to select five markets under the redevelopment plan. The last date for submitting online applications was May 6.

''Fifty market associations had applied under the market redevelopment plan that will be considered in the selection process. Only those markets that have submitted applications will be considered for selection under redevelopment project,'' Goyal said.

The online application sought details like an approximate number of shops in the market; unique products, shops, and food hubs in the market; five key infrastructural issues in the market; how the market association can assist the government in the market redevelopment.

The retail market redevelopment project announced in the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 last month in the assembly seeks to upgrade five selected markets from all over Delhi in phase-1.

The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the program in the 2022-23 financial year and the creation of over 1.5 lakh job opportunities is estimated through the initiative.

The DTTDC is implementing the redevelopment project.

The Delhi government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop the selected markets to create job opportunities by stimulating business activities there.

