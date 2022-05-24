Left Menu

French foreign minister Colonna says optimistic on new EU sanctions package

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:24 IST
France's new foreign minister said on Tuesday a new European Union sanctions package that would lead to the end of Russian oil imports to the bloc needed to happen quickly and she was confident any hesitations would be lifted.

"We must adopt as quickly as possible the sixth package of sanctions that foresees the progressive end of the imports of Russian oil and to lift the remaining hesitations," Catherine Colonna told a news conference alongside her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin. "We hope do it quickly and I'm optimistic."

