Nominations for Padma Awards-2023 open till September 15

Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said the online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day 2023 opened on May 1, 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 06:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said the online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day 2023 opened on May 1, 2022. The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is September 15, 2022. The nominations/ recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the official website of the National Awards portal.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards in the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into "People's Padma". All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society. The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline. (ANI)

