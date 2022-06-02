Centre conspiring to weaken states financially: KCR

Reorganization Act such as Bayyaram Steel factory, Kazipet Coach Factory was consigned to the dustbin,'' he said.

The Telangana government condemns the Centre for allegedly delaying the delimitation of constituencies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, he added.

The Centre has miserably failed in procuring the paddy cultivated in Telangana and it has washed off its hands, he alleged.

He recalled that he held a protest in Delhi against the Centre's ''adamant attitude'' over paddy procurement.

''In this regard, one Union Minister made sarcastic remarks on the issue saying let people in Telangana eat broken rice. Is there anything more arrogant than this? His remarks have hurt the feeling of the Telangana people,'' he said.

''I am once again reminding the Centre not to provoke farmers in the country. I demand the Centre to shun its pro-corporate and anti-farmers policies immediately. Since the state government thought that it is its bounden duty to come to the rescue of its farmers, it decided to purchase each and every grain of paddy from farmers,'' he said.

Rao also spoke at length on the various achievements of his government and said the state has emerged as a role model for others in different spheres. On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, Rao hoisted the National Flag and paid homage to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of a separate statehood cause.

