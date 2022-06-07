Hyundai Motor India Foundation sets up multi-purpose community building

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility wing of Hyundai Motor India has set up a multipurpose community building in neighbouring Kancheepuram district, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the auto major's 'Dream Village' Project 2.0 programme, the company has set up the facility at a cost of Rs 75 lakh in Katrambakkam village, Sriperumbudur which is spread across on a land measuring 4,705 sq ft and can host up to 500 individuals at a time. The Dream Village Project 2.0 launched in 2018 covers Katrambakkam, Irungattukottai, Keevalur, Pennalur and Thandalam villages in the district with an aim to improve the quality of lives of people residing in the villages. The building can be used for training and also recreational purposes, a press release said here.

''Over the past 25 years, Hyundai has rolled out many initiatives to bolster the quality of life of the communities around us, aligned with our global vision Progress for Humanity. This community building is much-needed for the local residents to hold their programmes right here, reducing travel and associated expenses while improving accessibility for all'', HMIF trustee Ganesh Mani S said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)