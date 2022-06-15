Poland says building grain silos at Ukraine border would take 3-4 months

Building grain silos at the Polish-Ukrainian border as proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden to help channel the crop from Ukraine to global markets would take three to four months, Poland's agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Biden said on Tuesday that temporary silos would be built along the border with Ukraine in a bid to help export more grain and address a growing global food crisis.

Since the Russian invasion and blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, grain shipments have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes are stuck in silos. Ukraine says it faces a shortage of silos for new crop. "President Biden's proposal is an interesting idea but it requires working out several details, including location, infrastructure, financing, ownership," Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"We also have to realise that finalizing this type of investment takes three-four months." Poland has said it could increase transit of Ukrainian grain up to 1.5 million tonnes per month but further increases hinged on overcoming logistical issues including a shortage of rail cars and the fact track gauges in Ukraine were different from those in Europe.

Placing silos at the border would allow the storage of the commodity that has to be transferred to different trains at the border.

