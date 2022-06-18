PM Modi condemns terrorist attack at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 21:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of the devotees.

"Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees," tweeted PM Modi. At least two civilians, including a Sikh man and a Muslim security guard, died after unidentified assailants attacked a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul city on Saturday.

Initial inputs suggested that an explosion took place outside the gate of the Gurdwara early this morning killing at least two people. Another explosion was later heard from inside the complex and some shops attached to the gurdwara caught fire. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, so far. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condemned the "cowardly attack" on Gurudwara and said that India is closely monitoring developments in the Afghan capital.

"The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," he tweeted. (ANI)

